UNPRECEDENTED: Lebanese Citizens Contact Israel In Attempt To Thwart War


IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee has been receiving letters from Lebanese citizens, including Hezbollah operatives, who fear that Hezbollah will cause Lebanon to suffer the same fate as Gaza.

In response, Adraee published a rare message on his Twitter account on Sunday, recommending that concerned Lebanese citizens contact the Mossad for help.

“Recently, I received many messages from Lebanese citizens, including even those who identified themselves as Hezbollah operatives, expressing fear that Hezbollah will lead Lebanon to a fate similar to Gaza, following the path of ISIS and Hamas, and requested to contact Israeli officials,” Adraee wrote.

“Unfortunately, as I have repeatedly emphasized, I am not the authorized body for this and therefore I cannot provide you with direct solutions, but I can direct you to the Mossad’s official Facebook page, with the blue verification mark that proves the page’s credibility, where you can find the most appropriate way to improve your situation.”

“I understand your desire for a better situation for your country, and I wish you all a better future and life.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



