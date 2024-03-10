The Promise The Fathers Of The Captives Made To Chacham Ben-Shimon [Video]

During a visit to Bnei Brak last week, the fathers of two female captives in Gaza visited HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau.

While in Bnei Brak, they also visited HaTzaddik Chacham Nissim Ben-Shimon.

Shlomi Berger, the father of Agam Berger, 19, who is being held by Hamas in Gaza, told Chacham Ben-Shimon: “From the time that Agam was abducted, we have a Sefer Torah in our building. We have tefillos and we’re keeping Shabbos in her zechus and in the zechus of her quick return.”

Chacham Ben-Shimon said: “When she returns, leave the Sefer Torah in the building.”

The father promised not to stop any of the kabbalos he accepted on himself and Chacham Ben-Shimon gave them a heartfelt bracha.

At the end of the visit, Chacham Ben-Shimon wrote down the names of their daughters and the other female soldiers taken into captivity, adding a bracha for health and that they should return b’shalom to their parents.

אגם בת מירב

נעמה בת איילת

דניאלה בת אורלי

לירי בת שירה

קרינה בת אירה

