Google Employee Terminated After Disrupting Tech Conference with Anti-Israel Rant

A Google employee was terminated after interrupting a tech conference with an anti-Israel rant, accusing the company of “powering genocide”. The incident occurred at New York City’s “Mind the Tech” conference this past Monday, where Google Israel managing director Barak Regev was giving a lecture.

The unnamed employee shouted, “I’m a Google cloud software engineer, and I refused to build technology that powers genocide or surveillance!” referring to the Israeli military’s bombardment of Gaza. The employee also mentioned Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion contract between Amazon Web Services, Google, and Israel, which provides cloud services for the Israeli government and military.

Audience members mocked the employee, who was quickly escorted out of the room by security. Google confirmed the termination to FOX Business, stating, “This behavior is not okay, regardless of the issue, and the employee was terminated for violating our policies.”

Regev handled the interruption coolly, commending Google for being a “democratic” institution that allowed different opinions before continuing with his speech.

