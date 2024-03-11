Activists Want Sephardic Chief Rabbi Punished For Saying Charedim Will Leave Israel Over Draft

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel has filed a complaint with the ombudsman of the Israeli judiciary, former Supreme Court justice Uri Shoham, calling for the removal of Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef from the Great Rabbinical Court of Appeals. The complaint alleges that Rabbi Yosef has politicized his judicial role and violated ethical rules for judges.

The complaint cites Rabbi Yosef’s recent comments encouraging draft evasion, in which he warned that Charedim would leave Israel en masse if the government ends their exemptions from mandatory military enlistment. The watchdog group argues that these comments constitute “a flagrant violation of the rules of ethics for judges” and are an attempt to influence the outcome of a pending legal proceeding.

The Movement for Quality Government is urging the ombudsman to investigate the complaint urgently and, if justified, to act to end Rabbi Yosef’s tenure as a judge in the Great Rabbinical Court.

This is not the first time Rabbi Yosef has faced criticism for his actions, as he was previously recommended for potential removal by Shoham in November 2023 for organizing a conference against government reforms aimed at breaking up the Charedi monopoly on kosher certification and Geirus.

