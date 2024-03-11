IDF Launches Successful Operations Against Terrorist Cells in Gaza

In a series of targeted raids and strikes, the ID killed approximately 15 terrorists in the central Gaza Strip over the past day. The operations were carried out in response to terrorist activity that endangered IDF troops in the area.

IDF special forces are continuing to operate in the area of Hamad in Khan Yunis, where they have conducted targeted raids on residences used for terrorist activities, apprehended Hamas operatives, and located weapons, ammunition, and military equipment.

During one of the operations, an anti-tank missile was launched at IDF troops, but no injuries were reported. Shortly afterward, IDF troops identified and killed a terrorist who was moving in the area from which the launch was carried out.

In Al-Qarara in the city of Khan Yunis, IDF ground and aerial forces used sniper fire and tanks to strike terrorists in the area. Additionally, Israeli Naval troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip directed a helicopter that struck a vessel used by terror organizations in the area.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)