MERCY ON THE CRUEL: IDF Transferred 70 Gazan Orphans To The PA

The IDF and the Civil Administration, under the direction of the National Security Council, carried out an unusual operation in the past day to rescue over 70 Gazan orphans from Gaza and transport them to an orphanage in the Palestinian Authority.

As part of the operation, the orphans were transferred inside Israel, including on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the National Security Headquarters in the Prime Minister’s Office approved moving the group, which also included dozens of adult Gazan companions, from an orphanage in the Gaza Strip to their new home in Beit Lechem. The unusual humanitarian gesture was made at the request of the German embassy and was carried out despite the fact that Hamas did not provide anything in exchange and has refused to even provide a list of hostages who are still alive.

Channel 12 also reported that a large number of IDF forces were mobilized to secure the buses of the orphans and their companions as they were transferred to the Palestinian Authority.

In addition, it was reported that the political-security cabinet was not updated on the move. A senior cabinet official said that the incident is scandalous and is a slap in the face of the hostages and their families

Minister Betzalel Smotrich said: “כל המרחם על אכזרים סופו שיתאכזר לרחמנים. This is a lack of values. I demand clarifications from the prime minister regarding who gave this immoral order and on what authority at a time that our hostages and their children are being held captive by the enemy.”

National Security Minister Ben-Gvir said: “This is not how a country that wants absolute victory behaves – countless fake ‘humane measures’ and the citizens of Israel continue to pay the price.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)