Hezbollah Fires 100 Katyusha Rockets At Northern Israel [Videos]

The Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon launched about 100 rockets at northern Israel early Tuesday morning in two separate barrages.

The first barrage of about 70 rockets, one of the largest launched at Israel since the war began, targeted the northern Ramat HaGolan and the Galil at about 7 a.m. Most rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome and others fell in open areas.

A little over an hour later, Hezbollah launched another barrage of about 30 rockets. No sirens sounded as all the rockets were headed toward open areas.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no reports of injuries or damage from either barrage.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attacks and said it targeted IDF bases in Ramat HaGaolan in response to the IDF’s strikes Monday night in the Bekaa Valley region, deep in Lebanon, which they claim killed a civilian.

In response, the IDF carried out airstrikes on three rocket launchers in southern Lebanon used to fire the barrages.

