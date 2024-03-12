Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Hezbollah Fires 100 Katyusha Rockets At Northern Israel [Videos]


The Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon launched about 100 rockets at northern Israel early Tuesday morning in two separate barrages.

The first barrage of about 70 rockets, one of the largest launched at Israel since the war began, targeted the northern Ramat HaGolan and the Galil at about 7 a.m. Most rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome and others fell in open areas.

A little over an hour later, Hezbollah launched another barrage of about 30 rockets. No sirens sounded as all the rockets were headed toward open areas.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no reports of injuries or damage from either barrage.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attacks and said it targeted IDF bases in Ramat HaGaolan in response to the IDF’s strikes Monday night in the Bekaa Valley region, deep in Lebanon, which they claim killed a civilian.

In response, the IDF carried out airstrikes on three rocket launchers in southern Lebanon used to fire the barrages.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Activists Want Sephardic Chief Rabbi Punished For Saying Charedim Will Leave Israel Over Draft

NICE TRY: State Of The Union Speech Fails To Improve Biden Approvals On Key Issues

MERCY ON THE CRUEL: IDF Transferred 70 Gazan Orphans To The PA

FDNY Going After Firefighters Who Booed Trump-Hating NY Attorney General Letitia James

WATCH: Bibi To Biden: “It’s Either Israel Or Hamas, Letting Hamas Survive Is A Red Line For Israel”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network