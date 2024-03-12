Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
SA Chief Rabbi: “Black Lives Dont Matter If They’re Taken By African Jihadists”


South African Chief Rabbi Dr. Warren Goldstein spoke at the AIPAC conference in Washington and decried the international silence on the slaughter of Africans by Islamic terror groups.

“We cannot turn the other way. As G-d said to Cain in the Book of Genesis, ‘The blood of your brother calls out to me from the ground.'”

“A few days ago, gunmen from the Islamic State stormed a school in the town of Kuriga in Nigeria, and kidnapped 287 children from their morning assembly. The terrorists rode through the school on motorbikes firing their weapons and rounding up students aged 8-15.”

“The horror is unspeakable and unending. A decade after the 2014 mass kidnappings by Boko Haram from the Chibok village, in northern Nigeria, when 276 young girls were kidnapped, about 100 of them are still missing today.”

“These kinds of atrocities are widespread across the continent. Just last week gruesome images emerged of a group of village elders being beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique, a country on South Africa’s northern border.”

“It seems as if Black lives do not matter if they are taken by jihadists in Africa,” he concluded.

