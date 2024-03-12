IDF Strikes And Kills Terrorist Responsible For Mortar Attacks, Hits Hamas Infrastructure in Gaza

The IDF announced that they have struck and killed a terrorist responsible for launching mortars at southern Israel yesterday. The operative was spotted leaving the launch site in the southern Gaza Strip before an airstrike was called in against him.

In addition, the IDF stated that several buildings and infrastructure used by Hamas in the area of the incident were also struck by aircraft. Troops are still clearing through the Hamad Town residential complex in Khan Younis, where a cache of firearms, explosives, and military equipment was discovered by the Egoz commando unit in a building.

The Givati Brigade called in an airstrike against a four-man cell in Hamad who were attempting to plant a bomb near a building where troops were operating, the IDF said. Meanwhile, in central Gaza, the Nahal Brigade discovered and destroyed several rocket launchers used in recent attacks on Israel.

Two rockets were fired at Nahal troops inside Gaza, causing no injuries, and the soldiers called in an airstrike against the operatives behind the attack.

