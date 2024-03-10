WATCH: Biden Contradicts Himself: “Invading Rafah Is A Red Line But I’ll Never Leave Israel”

US President Joe Biden said in an interview on Saturday with MSNBC that invading Rafah would be a red line but he’ll never leave Israel.

Biden was responding to the question: “What is your red line with Prime Minister Netanyahu? Do you have a red line? For instance, would the invasion of Rafah, which you have urged him not to do, be a red line?”

“It is a red line but I’m never going to leave Israel,” Biden asserted. “The defense of Israel is still critical. There’s no red line. I’m not going to cut off all weapons so they don’t have the Iron Dome to protect them. But there are red lines that if he crosses them… you cannot have 30,000 more Palestinians [according to Hamas figures] dead as a consequence of going after… there are other ways to deal, to get to deal with the trauma caused by Hamas.”

“The first time, I went over, I sat with him, I sat with the war cabinet and I said: “Look, don’t make the mistake America made. America made a mistake. We went after Bin Laden until we got him. But we shouldn’t have gone into Ukraine. I mean we shouldn’t have gone into the whole thing in Iraq and Afghanistan – it wasn’t necessary, it just caused more problems.”

Watch the full interview below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)