GOOD RIDDANCE: IDF Confirms It Killed Hamas #2 Commander Marwan Issa In Airstrike

In a security cabinet meeting today, security officials revealed that Marwan Issa, the deputy commander of Hamas’ military wing in the central Gaza Strip, was killed in an IDF strike earlier this week. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the news as “a great achievement for Israel,” as reported by Ynet news site.

The IDF confirmed on Monday that it had targeted Issa in a strike on central Gaza’s Nuseirat, but had not initially confirmed the success of the operation. Issa’s death is a significant blow to Hamas, as he was considered the number three in the terror organization in Gaza and served as the deputy of Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

Issa, along with Hamas’ leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is believed to have masterminded the group’s October 7 massacre in southern Israel, which triggered the ongoing war. His death may have significant implications for the conflict, as efforts to secure a ceasefire and release of hostages may be complicated by this development.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)