NEIS: Imam Opens Fire On Jewish Children In Chevron, Is Neutralized


An imam opened fire at Jewish children in Chevron on Shabbos at about noon from the nearby Muslim cemetery and was neutralized by IDF soldiers.

In a neis galui, no one was injured in the incident. One of the bullets hit a soccer ball the children were playing with.

A video of the incident shows the terrorist – holding a Kalashnikov rifle and shooting at Jewish children in Chevron – as he hides behind a gravestone.

The terrorist was later identified as Sheikh Mahmoud Nofal, the imam of Chevron’s Al-Qassam Mosque in the city, who is affiliated with Hamas.

Minister Orit Strook, said in response to the attack: “This cursed terrorist, an imam of the age ‘not suspected of terrorism,’ did not fire ‘at the yishuv in Chevron’ – he fired from point-blank range at two children who were innocently walking on the only street allowed for Jewish movement in Chevron.”

“I will bring my neighbor’s soccer ball, a 5th-grade student, to the Cabinet meeting tomorrow. The soccer ball took a bullet instead of the boy, who was saved b’chasdei Hashem.”

IDF soldiers later raided Nofal’s home.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



