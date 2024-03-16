Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
MOVING: Shalom Zachar, Vacht Nacht For The Rosh Yeshiva’s Son In Har Nof [Videos]


Thousands of people streamed to Yeshivas Heichel HaTorah in the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem on Friday night to attend the Shalom Zachar for the son of Rosh Yeshivah HaGaon HaRav Tzvi Kushelevsky, 88.

During Kabbalas Shabbos in the yeshivah, the bochurim sang Lecha Dodi to the tune of Zera Chaya V’Kayama and began dancing with the Rosh Yeshivah.

HaRav Kushelevsky spoke before Maariv and talked about the great neis that he experienced in Chodesh Adar which is the month of V’nahafoch Hu – against the force of nature.

The Shalom Zachar began in the dining room but was quickly moved to the heichel yeshiva due to the thousands that walked from neighborhoods from all over the city, including yeshivah graduates that traveled from abroad to attend the simcha.

On Motzei Shabbos, the Vacht Nacht took place, ahead of the bris scheduled for Sunday morning.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



