Hamas Confirms Behind Closed Doors: #3 Hamas Leader Marwan Issa Was Killed

The Hamas terror organization privately confirmed that Hamas leader #3 Marwan Issa, was killed in an IDF strike last week, Kan News reported on Sunday morning.

According to the report, Palestinian sources privy to the details said that Issa, the deputy head of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and one of the terror group’s founders, has been buried ever since in the rubble of the tunnel he was hiding in.

The sources added that the commander of Hamas’s Central Camp Brigade, Razi Abu Tomeh, was with Issa inside the tunnel and was also killed in the strike.

Israeli security officials confirmed on Friday that Issa was eliminated in an IDF strike.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)