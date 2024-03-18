Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HaGaon HaRav Shternbuch Instructed HaRav Kushelevsky To Serve As Sandak For His Son


Following the miraculous birth of his first son at age 88, HaGaon HaRav Tzvi Kushelevsky, who had received a bracha nine months early for a ben zachar from HaGaon HaRav Moshe Sternbuch, went to visit the Gadol straight from the hospital.

HaRav Kushelevsky requested that HaRav Shternbuch serve as the sandak at the bris but HaRav Shternbuch said it was better for HaRav Kushelevsky himself to serve as the sandak.

HaRav Shternbuch davened with great kavana during the recital of the yud gimmel midos following the bris and then said the brachos with great emotion, as can be seen below in a video and photos:

Photo: Rafael Schwartz
Photo: Rafael Schwartz
Photo: Rafael Schwartz
Photo: Rafael Schwartz

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



