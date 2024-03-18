Israeli Troops Have Killed 20 Hamas Gunmen in Shifa Hospital Raid [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

In an ongoing operation that began early this morning, Israeli troops have killed 20 Hamas gunmen at Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, according to the IDF and Shin Bet security agency. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that the hospital was turned into a “death trap” for the terrorists.

In addition to the fatalities, dozens of suspects have been detained for questioning, the IDF reports. The raid also uncovered weapons and money provided by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to its operatives at the hospital.

Terror funds intended for distribution to Hamas terrorist operatives, in addition to numerous weapons, were located in the hospital.

Speaking to troops, Gallant emphasized that the raid is a significant step towards defeating Hamas. “The place that the Hamas terrorists thought was their hiding place and a safe place immediately became, with a rapid raid, a death trap for the terrorists in Shifa,” he said. “This will continue and strengthen until we eliminate the Hamas organization and everything it represents.”

The IDF has released footage showing troops from the Navy’s Shayetet 13 commando unit engaging in a fierce battle with Hamas operatives inside Shifa Hospital.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in an evening press conference that more than 200 suspects have been detained so far during the raid. The operation is ongoing, with the IDF vowing to continue its efforts to dismantle Hamas.

