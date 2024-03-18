Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Sifrei Torah Safe After Fire Devastates Shul In Kfar Saba; Police Investigating It As Possible Break-In


Police have launched an investigation into a suspicious fire that destroyed a shul in Kfar Saba overnight. According to a police statement, officers are examining whether the Beit Knesset Ohev Tzedek was broken into before the blaze, which broke out at around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators are checking whether metal bars meant to secure the shul were cut, as they probe the cause of the fire. Firefighters managed to save 11 Sifrei Torah from the burning building, but the structure itself was severely damaged.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not yet determined whether the fire was intentional or accidental.

