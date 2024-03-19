SICKENING: Ex-PM Convicted Criminal Olmert Praises Sonei Yisrael Schumer In Letter

In a letter to US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Israeli Premier Ehud Olmert expressed his twisted admiration for Schumer’s recent speech urging Israel to hold early elections to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Olmert, a longtime critic of Netanyahu, hailed Schumer as “a great friend of Israel” and praised him for his “courage” in speaking out against the current Israeli leadership.

“For the courage that you have showed in saying so many of us Jews across the world and traditional supporters of Israel feel today,” Olmert wrote.

“Indeed, the prime minister of Israel is not worthy of the responsibilities bestowed upon him,” Olmert added, joining Schumer in throwing Israel under the bus on the international stage during one of the most critical periods in its history.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)