IDF Raid On Shifa Hospital Continues, Over 50 Hamas Terrorists Killed

The IDF says that the ongoing raid at Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital has resulted in the deaths of over 50 Hamas gunmen. The operation, which began early Monday morning, is being carried out by the Navy’s Shayetet 13 commando unit, the 401st Armored Brigade, and the Shin Bet security agency.

According to the IDF, some 180 suspects have been captured so far in the raid, with some 200 suspects previously reported to have been detained, indicating that some have since been released.

In other operations in central Gaza, the IDF reports that the Nahal Brigade has killed several Hamas operatives over the past day, including one incident in which a gunman was spotted opening fire and was subsequently shelled by a tank.

In the Khan Younis suburb of al-Qarara in southern Gaza, the IDF says the 7th Armored Brigade and Air Force carried out strikes on several Hamas sites over the past day, including an anti-tank launching position used in a recent attack that did not result in any injuries.

The IDF has also released footage showing several recent strikes in the Gaza Strip.

