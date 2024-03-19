IDF Completes Operation Targeting Hamas in Khan Younis’ Hamad [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

The IDF have concluded their operation against Hamas in the Hamad Town residential complex located in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis.

Commencing earlier this month, the raid was executed by the Maglan and Egoz commando units in conjunction with additional forces.

The commandos conducted raids in the multistory buildings within the Qatari-funded neighborhood, targeting what the IDF identified as Hamas infrastructure.

During the operation, IDF troops seized a cache of weapons in a building utilized by the deputy commander of a Hamas battalion in Khan Younis.

According to IDF reports, over 100 gunmen were neutralized, and structures utilized by Hamas, some of which were rigged with explosives, were demolished.

Footage released by the IDF depicts the Egoz unit engaging in operations within Hamad during the raid.

