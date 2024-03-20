IDF Detains Hundreds Of Terror Operatives At Gaza’s Shifa Hospital, Vows to Arrest Senior Officials Alive

In a video statement from Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announced that Israeli troops have detained between 250 and 300 terror operatives at the medical center during an ongoing operation against Hamas. An additional 300 suspects are being questioned.

“We are talking about many [Palestinian Islamic Jihad] operatives, including battalion commanders, Hamas operatives, including political officials,” Hagari said. “We will reach all the terrorists in this area. Our goal is to arrest the senior officials alive and bring them in for interrogation. Whoever fights against us will be killed.”

Hagari also stated that the IDF is providing food and water to civilians sheltering at the hospital and brought in generators for the emergency room. The operation is expected to last several more days.

The IDF also released a video showing weapons recovered by troops at Shifa and clips of the elite Duvdevan commando unit operating on the hospital’s premises.

