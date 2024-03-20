“HISTORY WILL JUDGE YOU:” Canada Slammed For Decision To Halt Arms Sales To Israel; Bernie Sanders Jubilant

Canada will cease future arms sales to Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly told The Toronto Star on Tuesday.

The Trudeau government is making the move to support Hamas over Israel despite the fact that a motion passed on Monday by the Canadian Parliament called for such action is non-binding. The motion was drafted by members of the extreme left New Democrats party.

“It is a real thing,” Joly said. Her assertion was confirmed on Tuesday by Foreign Ministry Parliamentary Secretary Robert Oliphant.

Canada is the first of Israel’s Western allies to make such a move and Israeli officials fear that the decision could lead to a domino effect.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz slammed Canada for its decision, saying: “It’s regrettable that the Canadian government is taking a step that undermines Israel’s right to self-defense against Hamas terrorists, who have committed terrible crimes against humanity and against innocent Israeli civilians, including the elderly, women, and children.”

“History will judge Canada’s current action harshly.”

“Israel will continue to fight until Hamas is destroyed and all hostages are returned home.”

On the flip side is socialist anti-Israel self-loathing Jewish Sen. Bernie Sanders, who praised Canada for the halt in arms sales.

“Canada’s parliament has voted to stop arms sales to Israel. They are absolutely right to do so,” Sanders posts on X. “Given the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, including widespread and growing starvation, the US should not provide another nickel for Netanyahu’s war machine.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)