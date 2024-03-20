Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
CREMATING CHILDREN: Why You Should Be Very Careful When Using Translation Services


In a morbid but rather hilarious illustration of why people should be extremely cautious when using translation services to speak with people fluent in a different language, a planned fun activity with children at a daycare turned into a nightmare for some parents being informed of it.

A Times of Israel journalist, Haviv Rettig Gur, shared a story from an Israeli father who was horrified upon receiving a message from a kindergarten asking him to consent to his daughter getting makeup on her face, presumably as a pre-Purim activity.

So, what’s wrong? Well, this particular father is not a native speaker of Hebrew, and so he ran the message through Google Translate. It didn’t go well.

The translation service translated the Hebrew as such: “Good morning, we want to cremate the children today. If there is a parent who objects, please send me a private message.”

It appears Google Translate was confused by the word לאפר, which mean ‘to paint’ or to ‘to put makeup on’ – not ‘to cremate.’

  1. Thousands of (secular) Jews decide to go the route of cremation every year, and you use the terminology of “hilarious”? Certainly there must be a better adjective.

