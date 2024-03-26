Israeli Delegation Returns: “Hamas Position Is Sad Testimony To Harm Of UN Resolution”

The Israeli government recalled its delegation from Qatar after Hamas spurned the latest deal offered in the negotiations in Doha on Monday.

“There’s no one to talk to on the other side,” an Israeli official said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement stating: “Hamas once again rejected any US compromise proposal and repeated its extreme demands: an immediate end to the war, a complete withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip and its continued governance so it can repeat the October 7th massacre again and again, as it had promised to do.”

“Hamas refused every US compromise proposal and also praised the UN Security Council’s resolution. Its position clearly proves that it is not interested in continuing negotiations for a deal and is an unfortunate testimony to the damage of the UN Security Council’s resolution.”

“Israel will not submit to Hamas’ delusional demands and will continue to act to achieve all the goals of the war: to release all the hostages, destroy Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities, and ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.”

However, despite the prime minister’s statement, Reuters reported on Tuesday that the entire delegation did not return to Israel and some Mossad officials stayed in Doha to continue negotiations.

