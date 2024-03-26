Bleacher Collapses At Aminshover Rebbe’s Tisch In Bayit Vegan, 4 Injured

A bleacher packed with chassidim collapsed at the Amshinover Rebbe’s Neilas Chag tisch in the Bayit Vegan neighborhood of Jerusalem on Tuesday afternoon.

One person was moderately injured and three people were lightly injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene and evacuated three people to Shaarei Tzedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospitals.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw a large commotion and three injured people in various states at the scene after being injured as a result of a bleacher collapsing,” Hatzalah paramedics said.

“Together with MDA paramedics and a rescue team, we provided initial medical assistance to a 15-year-old suffering from head and stomach bruises in a mild-moderate condition, an 11-year-old boy suffering from mild limb bruises, and a 25-year-old man suffering from facial bruises. They were evacuated in an intensive care vehicle and MDA ambulances for further treatment in the trauma rooms at the Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaare Tzedek hospitals in the city.”

