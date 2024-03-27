Report: Israel Informed Egypt, Qatar Of Date For Rafah Operation

Israel has stepped up preparations to launch an operation in Rafah and is expected to do so after the end of Ramadan (around April 12th) or in the week or two afterward, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported.

According to the report, in the wake of the failed hostage negotiations, IDF officials informed Egypt and Qatar of the date of the operation and said that Israel has no intention of showing any further flexibility with Hamas and other terror organizations.

The report quoted Egyptian sources as saying that the operation will last from four to eight weeks.

The report added that Egypt warned against an Israeli operation in Rafah, saying that it could lead to a “regional escalation.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)