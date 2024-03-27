IDF Continues Raid on Shifa Hospital, Captures Hundreds of Terrorists

The IDF says that its ongoing raid on Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital has resulted in the capture of hundreds of members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The operation, which began on March 18, has also seen the killing of dozens of gunmen and the seizure of weapons caches.

According to the IDF, additional Hamas operatives were killed in operations in southern Gaza’s al-Qarara and the al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Younis, where troops also captured weapons caches. The Israeli Air Force has also targeted dozens of sites across the Gaza Strip, including tunnels and buildings used by Hamas gunmen, in support of ground forces.

In central Gaza, the IDF’s Nahal Brigade has killed several gunmen, including through airstrikes. The IDF has stated that the raid is ongoing, with troops continuing to clear the hospital and surrounding areas of terrorists.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)