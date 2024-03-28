HAGAON HARAV LANDAU WARNS: “Supreme Court’s Decision Can Endanger Klal Yisrael”

Roshei Yeshivos Slabodka HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch were attending a kenes in Bnei Brak on Thursday evening when the Supreme Court issued a ruling to freeze funding to yeshivos as of Sunday morning

HaRav Landau spoke at the kenes and issued a sharp message to the Court: “The yeshivos hakedoshos and kollelim, where the Torah is constantly learned, are the zechus of our existence here in Eretz Yisrael and that’s what protects all Jews in Eretz Yisrael from all their tzaros,” the Rosh HaYeshivah said.

“And the more lomdei Torah there are in yeshivos and kollelim, the more protection there is for all the residents of Eretz Yisrael, and chalilah, the opposite.”

“If the number of lomdei Torah is decreased, it can rachmana litzlan bring incriminations against Klal Yisrael. We all know that our existence as the sons of Avraham, Yitzchak and Yaakov here in Eretz Yisrael, surrounded by our enemies, is only due to nissim.”

“The Torah is what protects and saves us, and chalilah, that the land shouldn’t spit out its residents.

“.ואל תשימו ליבכם לכל מיני דיבורי הבל אחרים, כי ימינם ימין שקר”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)