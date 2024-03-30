WATCH: IDF Kills 3 Hamas Officers, Including 1 Involved In Wachsman Abduction

IDF and Shin Bet forces eliminated three senior Hamas terrorists in face-to-face battles at Shifa Hospital, the IDF spokesperson stated.

IDF forces carried out a raid on a building in the hospital based on intelligence information and at the targeted location, armed terrorists emerged from the emergency room and fired at the soldiers.

A gun battle ensued and IDF forces eliminated several terrorists, including senior Hamas leader Ra’ad Thabat and Mahmoud Khalil Ziqzouq, who was the deputy head of the rocket unit in Gaza City.

Two additional terrorists, Fadi Dewik and Zakariya Najeeb, were eliminated in a battle in the hospital’s maternity ward.

Najeeb, a senior terrorist in the Shomron branch of Hamas who assisted in the abduction of Nachshon Wachsman, H’yd, in 1994, was released in the Shalit deal.

Dewik, who murdered four people and injured seven in a shooting attack in Adora in 2002, was also released in the Shalit deal.

