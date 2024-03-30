Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HERE WE GO AGAIN: Leftists Block Ayalon, Lights Fires, 16 Arrested


Sadly, it seems as if some Israelis haven’t learned a lesson from the October 7th assault and six months later, are resuming divisive protests.

Leftists held a protest on Motzei Shabbos in Tel Aviv and blocked the Ayalon Highway. Some protesters lit bonfires and torches opposite the Kiryah.

The police issued a statement saying that protesters disturbed public order and endangered police officers’ lives. Police officers used a water cannon to disperse the crowd and arrested 16 protesters.

Protests were also held in other cities in Israel on Motzei Shabbos, including Jerusalem, Herziliya and Haifa.

Some of the protesters were relatives of hostages in Gaza calling for a hostage deal.

Achim L’Neshek protesters were videoed trying to move a police car that was blocking their way:

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



