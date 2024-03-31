AS EXPECTED: IDF Finds Hamas Weapons Cache In Shifa Hospital’s Maternity Ward [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

IDF troops from the Nahal Brigade’s reconnaissance unit have uncovered a hidden cache of weapons in the maternity ward of Shifa Hospital in Gaza. The seized weapons included mortars, explosive devices, sniper rifles, assault rifles, handguns, and other military equipment.

The IDF reported that the weapons were concealed within patient pillows and beds, as well as in the drop ceilings and walls of the building. The discovery led to the evacuation of approximately 350 patients and medical staff to a designated compound within the hospital complex, where they are receiving humanitarian aid and supplies from the IDF.

During the operation, the reconnaissance unit also engaged in a firefight with senior Hamas operatives Fadi Dweik and Zakaria Najib, resulting in their deaths.

