OVER THE LINE? Trump Posts Video Of Biden Tied Up In Back Of A Pickup Truck


Former President Donald Trump has sparked outrage after posting a video on his Truth Social account showing a photoshopped image of President Joe Biden being hauled away on a pickup truck’s tailgate.

The truck in the video was part of a caravan of Trump-themed vehicles driving in Long Island, New York, on March 28.

  4. Trump has been accused of a lot of things! He’s never been accused of being a nice guy. This fits the personality! He’s Kim ill Junk Un’s friend!

