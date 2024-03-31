Violence At Kikar H’Shabbat As Leftist Achim L’Neshek Provoke Chareidim [VIDEOS]

Leftists from the Achim L’Neshek protest group arrived at the Kikar H’Shabbat intersection in Geulah on Sunday evening in order to protest against Chareidim.

They made a deafening racket at Kikar H’Shabbat and yelled slogans calling on Chareidim to be drafted into the army. This is the same group that before October 7th, called for the public to refuse to serve in the army and contributed to the decision of Hamas that it was an opportune time to attack Israel.

Violent confrontations took place between the protesters, some Chareidim and the police.

The police issued a statement saying: “A short time ago, at the same time as an approved demonstration that began in the Knesset area in the designated protest area, dozens of protestors arrived at the Kikar H’Shabbat intersection in Jerusalem, blocked the traffic in violation of the law and began to confront the residents of the area who had gathered there, violating public order.”

“There was friction between the parties, and police forces worked to calm tensions, to prevent acts of violence and to repel the rioters. Following the throwing of eggs and objects at the violators of public order and the knocking down of a police scooter, a rioter was arrested on the spot.”

A large leftist protest is being held against the government outside the Knesset on Sunday evening.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)