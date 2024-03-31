Attorney-General: “IDF Must Begin Drafting Chareidim On Monday”

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara sent a letter on Sunday ordering the State to begin drafting Chareidim on Monday.
“From tomorrow, the security system must start drafting Chareidim,” she wrote.
She also warned the Education Ministry of trying to bypass the cut in yeshivah funding by increasing funds in other areas.
“The Education Ministry will refrain from any step that can or may entail a circumvention of the provision of the interim order – whether through increasing the budget…in other ways or through other funding channels or in any other way.”
Her letter follows her recommendation on Thursday to the Supreme Court to begin drafting Chareidim and cut funding to yeshivos – in direct opposition to the view of the government whom she was hired to represent.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
How does Israel manage to get one רשע AG after another? They’re like, experts at it!
“Her letter follows her recommendation on Thursday to the Supreme Court to begin drafting Chareidim and cut funding to yeshivos – in direct opposition to the view of the government whom she was hired to represent.”
In fact, the Attorney General’s role is to advise the government, not to represent it.
This is her interpretation of the law; she works for the people of Israel, not its government.
Same way that Trump’s and Biden’s attorney generals were supposed to represent the law, not Biden and not Trump.
I love it when one branch of power tells another branch what to do without any repercussions
An attorney general prosecutes on behalf of the govt. it works for the govt and its role is it not to advise the government.
It represents the govt in prosecuting ppl who have violated its laws it’s role is not to tell the govt what to do.