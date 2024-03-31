HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed In Gaza Upping Death Toll To 255, Numerous Others Critical From Same Incident

The IDF on Sunday night announced the death of Sgt. First Class Sivan Weil, HY’D, 20, from Ra’anana. He was part of the Commando Brigade’s Egoz unit.

His death increased the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 255 and the total number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7th to 599.

On Friday, a Hamas terrorist discharged an RPG towards a structure adjacent to Nasser Hospital, utilized by Egoz troops as a base. This resulted in the death of Sgt. First Class Alon Kudriashov HY’D and inflicted injuries upon 16 other Egoz troops – which was reported by YWN. Weil was one of the six severely wounded soldiers in the occurrence and regrettably passed away due to his injuries earlier today.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)