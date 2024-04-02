Conscription Orders Sent To Thousands Of Talmudei Yeshivah

Conscription orders were sent to thousands of yeshivah bochurim on Tuesday morning following Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara’s order to the security system to begin drafting Chareidim.

Walla reported that the first orders were sent to talmudei yeshivah who received a deferral in the past that is now expired due to the Supreme Court’s decision.

There are about 62,000 talmudei yeshivah who can potentially be drafted following the ruling.

Ynet reported on Sunday that the IDF will try to drag out the process of recruiting Chareidim in order to allow them time to prepare proper frameworks.

Sources familiar with the issue estimate that the IDF will not will not rush to enforce conscription orders or take draconian measures in the coming weeks in the hope that the issue will be resolved by the political echelon.

As of Monday evening, the transfer of funds for talmudei yeshivah who are required to enlist was halted. About 56,000 talmidim out of 130,000 fall into that category.

Administrators of yeshivos told B’Chadrei Charedim: “We won’t be broken by the budget freeze. We’re preparing to embark on a significant fund-raising campaign. The Olam HaTorah will withstand this.”

Kan News reported on Monday that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu promised the leaders of the Chareidi parties that he will present a conscription law acceptable to the Attorny-General within 30 days. He also promised to approve the legislation at the start of the next Knesset session – even if Defense Minister Yoav Gallant opposes it.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)