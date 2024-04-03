TERROR IN ISRAEL: 4 Police Officers Injured In Ramming, Attempted Stabbing Attack

A terrorist rammed his car into a group of Israeli police officers at a checkpoint in central Israel overnight Tuesday, leaving four officers injured, one seriously.

The incident occurred at about 1 a.m. near the Kochav Yair intersection.

The terrorist then drove to the nearby Eliyahu Crossing, exited his car armed with a knife and attempted to stab security guards there. They opened fire, killing him. Another suspect fled the scene.

MDA paramedics administered emergency medical aid to the police officers. The seriously injured officer was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah and the three other officers, one in moderate condition and two in light condition, were evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

The terrorist was identified as Waheb Sabita, a 26-year-old Israeli-Arab, a resident of the nearby city of Tira. His family issued a statement saying that they had called the police ten minutes before the attack to report that he was suffering from a psychotic attack and was threatening to commit suicide.

“He was quiet and introverted and recently was diagnosed with a mental disorder and was receiving care at home,” the statement said.

Security forces launched a manhunt for the second suspect.

