Rare Warning From Shin Bet After Violent Leftists With Torches Breach Barriers At PM’s Residence

Anarchy reigned in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening as leftists held violent protests in the city outside the Knesset and then bearing torches, continued to the Prime Minister’s residence where they violently breached barriers and engaged in clashes with the police.

A police officer was injured when a rioter threw an iron barrier at him and another rioter threw a torch at a police officer on a horse.

The police published footage of the incident:

One of the protesters crawled underneath the police truck carrying a water cannon, preventing the police from using it to disperse the protesters, and refused orders to crawl out. Police officers sprayed him with skunk spray and then forcibly pulled him out and arrested him.

Only five protesters were arrested, including the rioters who threw a torch and another rioter who lay under the truck.

Ex-prime minister Ehud Barak, who just over a month ago, amid a war, urged leftists to besiege the Knesset and more than once warned that people may lose their lives in an anarchist uprising he began planning years ago, spoke at the protest.

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar made a rare statement following the protest, saying: “The violent discourse online and some of the scenes we saw tonight in Jerusalem go beyond the accepted rules of protest, harm our ability to maintain public order and could lead to violent friction with security forces, hinder them from fulfilling their duties and can even pose a threat to protected individuals. There is a clear line between a legitimate protest and a violent and illegal protest. This is a troubling trend that could lead to dangerous situations that should not be reached.”

Numerous security officials, politicians and Israelis on the street have commented that the violence at recent protests has crossed red lines and could chas v’chalilah lead to bloodshed.

