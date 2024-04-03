At The Instruction Of HaRav Landau: All Roshei Yeshivos In Israel To Hold Emergency Gathering This Week

Many Roshei Yeshivos and heads of kollelim in Israel are facing a financial crisis following the orders of Israel’s Attorney-General and Supreme Court to halt funds for talmidei yeshivah eligibile for the draft and to begin recruiting them to the IDF.

The head of the Va’ad HaYeshivos, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Aharon Kaufman, went to the home of HaGaon HaRav Landau on Tuesday evening to consult with him regarding the plight of yeshivos and kollelim.

Following the meeting, HaRav Landau called for an emergency gathering of all Roshei Yeshivos in Eretz Yisrael. The Rosh HaYeshivah will deliver the main address at the gathering, which is scheduled to take place this Friday in Bnei Brak.

Earlier this week, HaRav Landua called on ba’alei tzedaka from Chutz L’Eretz to seize the opportunity to support the Olam HaTorah in Eretz Yisrael.

“We are all thankful to the generous of heart outside of Eretz Yisrael – who donate their wealth with generosity of heart for the maintenance of kollelim -which is the ikar of the kiyum of Yahadus in our generation,” the Rosh HaYeshivah said. “Apart from the tremendous reward to those who uphold the Eitz Chaim by increasing the number of avreichim, they benefit themselves and the members of their household to live a life of Torah in an atmosphere of Torah, in a kehal of yirei Hashem, lomdei Torah, and those who uphold it in its character and taharah.”

“And especially now that those who hate us have raised their heads, our call will go out from here to our generous brothers with yiras Hashem in the US – those who love the Torah and lomdeha – now is your great hour. Take upon yourselves the lofty and kodesh mission to uphold Torah in Eretz Yisrael – this is the kiyum of Yahadus.”

“At the same time, caution should be taken that donations are only given through Roshei Yeshivos and Roshei Kollelim and the heads of mosdos as has always been customary, and not in any other way.”

