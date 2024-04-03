IDF: Drone From East Entered Israel North Of Eilat Overnight

The IDF stated on Wednesday morning that a “suspicious aerial target” from the east entered Israel north of Eilat at about 1 a.m. overnight Tuesday.

The IDF fired an interceptor missile at it but did not specify if it was shot down.

“The incident is under investigation,” the IDF statement said.

The incident comes a day after a drone fell in Jordan, right near the Israeli border and Ramon Airport, and three days after a drone from Iraq hit a naval base in Eilat, just missing one of Israel’s new $500 million Sa’ar 6 warships.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Monday that the drone that hit the naval base was “made in Iran” and its launch was “directed by Iran.”

“This was a very serious incident,” he added.

