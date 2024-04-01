MAJOR ESCELATION: In A 1st, Drone From Iraq Hits Naval Base In Eilat, Damages Hangar

A drone reportedly launched from Iraq hit a building in Eilat in the early hours of Monday morning, causing light damage. B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured in the incident.

Kan News later reported that the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance militia in Iraq issued a statement saying that they targeted a “vital target in Israel.”

On Monday afternoon, the IDF released for publication that the drone damaged a Naval Base in Eilat and that “the incident is under investigation.”

Kan News reported that the drone hit a Navy hangar in the Gulf of Eilat, creating a large hole. A Navy vessel was docked right near the hangar, including one of Israel’s new Sa’ar 6 warships that Israel deployed to the Red Sea in the wake of Houthi attacks on commercial ships. For those unaware, the Sa’ar 6 Warship costs approximately $500 Million.

Ynet military correspondent Yoav Zitun commented on the incident, saying that “the drone that hit Eilat overnight is one of the most severe incidents since the beginning of the war. An enemy aircraft was launched from Iraq and infiltrated Israel via Jordan until it exploded on a ‘building’ next to the city – without being intercepted. That is what is permitted to be publicized. There were no injuries but the infiltration and accurate hit should not have occurred.”

According to Army Radio, almost all previous drones launched from Iraq fell or were intercepted on the way to Israel. At least one drone did cross into Israeli territory but fell in an open area in the Golan.

The IDF initally stated following the incident: “Following the warning about the infiltration of a hostile aircraft in the city of Eilat and the Eilat region, IDF forces identified a ‘suspicious aerial target’ that crossed from the east towards the territory of the State of Israel. The target fell in the Gulf of Eilat area. There were no casualties and minor damage was caused to a building.”

