Iranian Hurls Explosives At Kever Mordechai & Esther in Iran [VIDEO]


An Iranian threw Molotov cocktails at Kever Mordechai and Esther in the city of Hamadan overnight Tuesday, igniting a fire at the entrance to the site.

The attack was reportedly carried out “in retaliation” for Israel’s assassination of Mohammad Reza Zahadi, the senior commander in the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for Lebanon and Syria, earlier this week.

Last month, when HaRav Yehuda Gerami, the Rav of Iran, traveled to the site on Taanis Esther, he found a Palestinian flag flying outside it, and in October, after the war in Gaza began, locals desecrated the kevarim  and burned Israeli flags at the site.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



