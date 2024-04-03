Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

In It Together: Join FCF in Supporting Flatbush This Pesach

Communicated Content

FCF has become the address for community members facing a variety of financial struggles: Food. Essentials. Simchas. Tutoring. 

And so many financially stressful moments in between. 

And then there’s Pesach. 
It’s always a big deal.
But this year, it feels different. 

So many people are encountering unprecedented difficulty – 
People from across the financial spectrum. 

This year, 
We’re in it together

We all understand what it means to feel tighter, to think harder, to spend smarter. 

So today, we know that for those who always struggle with the basics, Pesach is a huge hurdle that they simply can’t overcome without our help.

It’s the age-old Kimcha D’Pischa.  
More relevant than ever today. 

Help us. Help them. Help Flatbush.
https://www.charityextra.com/flatbushtogether




Popular Posts

Footage of Netanyahu Practicing For Press Conference Leaks [SEE FOOTAGE]

HYPOCRISY MASTERS: Poland, Which Refuses To Compensate Holocaust Survivors, Demands Israel Pay Killed Aid Workers

WATCH: RFK Slams Biden as “Worst Threat to Democracy” Over Efforts to Censor Political Speech Online

HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch: Now Is Not The Time For “Million Man March”

Conscription Orders Sent To Thousands Of Talmudei Yeshivah

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network