Netanyahu Refuses As War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz Calls For Early Elections In September

Israel’s War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz has called for early elections to be held in September, citing the need to “maintain unity” and “renew trust” in the government. Gantz’s comments come as the country faces growing dissatisfaction with the continued captivity of Israelis in Gaza and questions over the war against Hamas.

“We must agree on a date for elections in September, about a year from the war,” Gantz said. “Setting such a date will allow us to continue the military effort, while signaling to the citizens of Israel that we will soon renew their trust in us.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out elections, citing national security concerns, but Gantz believes that an agreed-upon election date would provide international legitimacy and allow for a renewed contract with leadership.

Gantz’s call has been met with criticism from both the Likud party and opposition leader Yair Lapid.

“At a fateful moment for the State of Israel and in the midst of a war, Benny Gantz must stop engaging in petty politics just because of the disintegration of his party,” the Netanyhau’s Likud said in a statement. “Elections now will inevitably lead to paralysis, division, harm to the fighting in Rafah and fatal damage to the chances of a hostage deal. The government will continue until all the goals of the war are achieved,” it said.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also dismissed the idea, saying, “This is the time for war and victory. Not the time for politics.”

On the other hand, Lapid said that he opposes elections in September because, he says, Israel “cannot wait another six months until the worst, most dangerous and failed government in the country’s history goes home.”

