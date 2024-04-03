TRUMP TRAIN: Trump Leads Biden In 6 Swing States – With Or Without RFK Jr.

A new Wall Street Journal poll reveals that Donald Trump holds leads over Joe Biden in six key swing states, both in head-to-head matchups and with third-party candidates included.
Trump leads Biden in Arizona (47%-42%), Georgia (44%-43%), Michigan (48%-45%), North Carolina (49%-43%), Nevada (48%-44%), and Pennsylvania (47%-44%). The two are tied in Wisconsin at 46%.
With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other third-party candidates added, Trump maintains leads in Arizona (39%-34%), Georgia (38%-35%), Michigan (39%-37%), North Carolina (42%-34%), Nevada (37%-33%), and Pennsylvania (41%-38%). However, he trails Biden in Wisconsin by 3 points (41%-38%).
These findings suggest Trump may have an advantage in crucial swing states – and the inclusion of third-party candidates wouldn’t change the outcome.
One Response
You flunk political math. On seeing Trump winning, anti-Trump supporters of third party candidate (e.g Greens, Cornel West) may switch to Biden, while on seeing Biden winning, anti-Biden supporters of third parties (at this point, limited to supporters of RFK Jr), may switch to Trump. And if a third party candidate (at this point, most likely RFK Jr.) comes close enough to get into second place, the supporters of the major party relegated to third place in a given state may decide to support him to block the party that is leading (e.g. if Biden is in first in a given state, and Kennedy is second, Trump supporters may “strategically” switch to Kennedy to block Biden).
The polling questions assume a more traditional, duller election – which 2024 isn’t. Both major parties are undergoing traumatic changes (Democrats becoming WOKE, Republicans becoming MAGA, and the standards of 20 years ago make you a DINO or RINO). This is the wildest election since 1860, which was won by a “third party” (at the time) with under 40% of the popular vote (and the losers were so annoyed they called out their militia and started a civil war).
Also both major parties are very fluid on ideology. Will Trump’s “American First” mean dumping American allies and friends such as NATO and Israel, not to mention expelling Hispanics and endorsing White Supremacy as the Democrats claim he will? Will Biden endorse the WOKE agenda including criminal law protection of “Diversity Equity and Inclusions” including “Trans Rights” and official toleration of violent anti-Semitism, or will the Democrats “put their WOKE faction in its place” and dare them to make Trump president.