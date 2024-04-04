H’YD: Lidor Levy Succumbs To His Injuries From Gan Yavne Terror Attack

Lidor Levy, H’yd, who was seriously injured in the Gan Yavne stabbling attack on Sunday, succumbed to his wounds on Thursday morning at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Levi, z’l, a 34-year-old software engineer, is survived by his pregnant wife, a six-month-old daughter, his parents, and siblings.

Levi, z’l, suffered severe injuries in 2009 when serving in the combat engineering corps in Gaza. Despite receiving an exemption from serving in the reserves, he attempted to join the reserves after October 7th to serve in Gaza.

Hashem Yikom Damo.

