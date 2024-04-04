BLOWBACK: Notoriously Anti-Israel Rep. Jamaal Bowman Trailing Primary Challenger By 17 Points

Notoriously anti-Israel Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York could be facing his last days as a congressman, as he trails his Democratic primary challenger by no less than 17 percentage points, according to a new poll. The survey shows Bowman trailing Westchester County Executive George Latimer, with Latimer leading 52% to 35%. The gap widens to 21 percentage points among frequent voters and 26 points among voters familiar with both candidates.

Bowman is the face of practically all that is wrong with Democrats nowadays, including being fiercely anti-Israel. He also pleaded guilty to pulling a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building as he allegedly attempted to sow chaos in Congress ahead of a critical vote.

“Latimer does 32 points better on the positive side, while Bowman’s negatives are a massive 37 points higher than Latimer’s,” Democratic pollster Mark Mellman told The New York Post. “Very few unindicted elected officials receive such strongly negative ratings from their co-partisans.”

However, Bowman’s campaign dismissed the poll, citing previous inaccurate polls by the same pollster and allegations of racist ads. Additionally, polling data from the Working Families Party suggests strong support for a cease-fire in Gaza among Democrats in the district, which could benefit Bowman.

Mellman, president of the advocacy group Democratic Majority for Israel, has sought to replace multiple members of the “Squad” due to their anti-Israel stances. The primary election on June 25 will determine whether Bowman’s controversial actions and hateful views will impact his re-election bid.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)