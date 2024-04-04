Shin Bet Foils ISIS Terror Attack At Yerushalayim’s Teddy Stadium And A Police Station

Israeli police and the Shin Bet announced Thursday that they have busted a terrorist cell planning to carry out attacks in Jerusalem. Three men from East Jerusalem, reportedly in their 20s and sworn to the Islamic State (ISIS), were arrested last month for plotting explosive and shooting attacks on a police station and Teddy Stadium.

According to the Shin Bet, two of the suspects initially planned the attacks, but were later joined by a third individual who advised them and encouraged overseas military training . The men were apprehended before they could depart the country.

This incident marks the second reported disruption of an alleged terrorist plot in Jerusalem in recent days. On Wednesday, the Shin Bet announced the arrest of three suspects, including a minor, accused of planning a stabbing attack on security guards in Silwan

