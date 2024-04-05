IDF Removes Senior Officers, Censures Others Over Deadly Drone Strike on Aid Workers

The IDF has removed two senior officers and censured several top commanders in response to the deadly drone strike on aid workers with the World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization in the central Gaza Strip. The incident occurred earlier this week and was investigated by the General Staff Fact-Finding Assessment Mechanism, an independent military body.

The probe found that the strike was ordered despite a low level of confidence that the vehicles carried Hamas gunmen, though the officers did not realize the vehicles as belonged to WCK when the strike was ordered.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi ordered the removal of Col. (res.) Nochi Mendel, chief of staff of the Nachal Infantry Brigade, and the brigade’s firepower coordination officer. Additionally, Halevi reprimanded the commander of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, and other officers.

The IDF acknowledged that the attack was a “serious mistake” that stemmed from a “serious failure” in identification, decision-making, and open-fire regulations. The military expressed “deep sorrow” for the loss of life and emphasized its commitment to upholding the values of the IDF, the laws of war, and avoiding harm to innocents.

To prevent similar incidents, the IDF will brand aid vehicles with special stickers visible with thermal cameras. The WCK vehicle had a sticker of the organization’s logo, but it was not visible to IDF drones at night.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir predictably responded with anger over the IDF’s disciplinary decisions. “The chief of staff’s decision to remove senior officers amounts to the abandonment of troops in the middle of a war,” he wrote on X, adding that it was a “grave mistake that conveys weakness.”

World Central Kitchen isn’t satisfied with the investigation either, saying in a statement that it demands “the creation of an independent commission to investigate the killings of our WCK colleagues. The IDF cannot credibly investigate its own failure in Gaza.”

