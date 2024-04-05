IDF Removes Senior Officers, Censures Others Over Deadly Drone Strike on Aid Workers

The IDF has removed two senior officers and censured several top commanders in response to the deadly drone strike on aid workers with the World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization in the central Gaza Strip. The incident occurred earlier this week and was investigated by the General Staff Fact-Finding Assessment Mechanism, an independent military body.
The probe found that the strike was ordered despite a low level of confidence that the vehicles carried Hamas gunmen, though the officers did not realize the vehicles as belonged to WCK when the strike was ordered.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi ordered the removal of Col. (res.) Nochi Mendel, chief of staff of the Nachal Infantry Brigade, and the brigade’s firepower coordination officer. Additionally, Halevi reprimanded the commander of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, and other officers.
The IDF acknowledged that the attack was a “serious mistake” that stemmed from a “serious failure” in identification, decision-making, and open-fire regulations. The military expressed “deep sorrow” for the loss of life and emphasized its commitment to upholding the values of the IDF, the laws of war, and avoiding harm to innocents.
To prevent similar incidents, the IDF will brand aid vehicles with special stickers visible with thermal cameras. The WCK vehicle had a sticker of the organization’s logo, but it was not visible to IDF drones at night.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir predictably responded with anger over the IDF’s disciplinary decisions. “The chief of staff’s decision to remove senior officers amounts to the abandonment of troops in the middle of a war,” he wrote on X, adding that it was a “grave mistake that conveys weakness.”
World Central Kitchen isn’t satisfied with the investigation either, saying in a statement that it demands “the creation of an independent commission to investigate the killings of our WCK colleagues. The IDF cannot credibly investigate its own failure in Gaza.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
3 Responses
After repeated evidence of various aid workers organizations and journalist that were actually helping Hamas, all “humanitarian aid” workers no longer have a chezkas kashrus (presumption of innocence), especially, after their suspicious activity and movements. First, prove that they were NOT assisting Hamas and that they really were “innocent”.
“World Central Kitchen isn’t satisfied…” to our enemies friends of Hamas, NOTHING will satisfy them – they still insist it was [totally illogical] deliberate attack on aid personal and demand sanctions against Israel so they will loose the war….
UN [in-]human rights commission voted to recommend a ban of arms sales and the UK government is under pressure from within to stop selling arms.
REMEMBER: IT ALL HAPPENED IN THE DAYS OF THE גזירות AGAINST YESHIVOS AND KOLLELIM!
Israel has lost a heartbreaking number of ranking, experienced and highly trained officers in this dreadful war. So now, they fire 2 more and censure a few others. This was a tragic mistake. But it’s a deliberately evil choice to treat officers and soldiers in such a humiliating manner. BTW, where do you think those specially issued protection stickers are ultimately going to go? Haha. Hamas. Because these aid workers are largely on a political mission, rather than a sincere desire to help poor, undernourished Gazans.