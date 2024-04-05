IDF Probe Concludes Efrat Katz Killed By Israeli Helicopter Fire During Hamas Kidnapping

An investigation by the IDF has determined that Efrat Katz, 68, was likely killed by Israeli Air Force helicopter fire on October 7 while being kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. The findings were presented to Katz’s family today.

According to the probe, an IAF helicopter opened fire on a car carrying several terrorists during battles in southern Israel on October 7. It was later revealed that the vehicle also had Israeli hostages, including Katz. The IDF says that most of the terrorists were killed in the shooting, along with Katz.

The investigation found that the military’s surveillance systems were unable to distinguish between Israeli hostages and Hamas terrorists in moving vehicles, leading to the shooting being classified as a strike on a vehicle carrying terrorists.

IAF Chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar stated that he found no fault in the helicopter crew’s operation, as they acted in compliance with orders in a complex war zone.

Katz’s body was later recovered and she was buried on October 25 in Kibbutz Revadim.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)